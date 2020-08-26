Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,451 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $71,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

