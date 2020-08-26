Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 12,833.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,506 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

