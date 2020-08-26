Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $49,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after buying an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

