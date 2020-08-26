Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Pool worth $48,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,378.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $702,045.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,123,748 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $335.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.32. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

