Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.96% of Casella Waste Systems worth $49,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $7,217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2,542.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 399,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 114,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $525,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,588.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,982 shares of company stock worth $5,756,516. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

