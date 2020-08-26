Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $49,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.