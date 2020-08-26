Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 526,968 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 526,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $64,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth $11,802,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth $10,790,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

WEN stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

