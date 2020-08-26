Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 388,151 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

KMI stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 199.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

