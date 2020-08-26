Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 362,823 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Kirby worth $56,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE KEX opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.