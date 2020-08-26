Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 147,955 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,955 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 9.75% of RPT Realty worth $54,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

RPT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

