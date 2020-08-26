MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $868,151. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

