LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Up 6% Following Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.59. 1,650,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,751,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

