Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.84. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

