Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

LONE stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The business had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

