Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 314.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $9,108,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

