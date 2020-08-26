LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

