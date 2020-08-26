Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

LANC opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $172.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 259.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

