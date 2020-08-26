Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $352.35 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

