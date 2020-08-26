La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 49.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

