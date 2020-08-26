L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

NYSE LB opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of L Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.