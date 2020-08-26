L Brands Inc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Bank of America raised their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE:LB opened at $30.62 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

