Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 113,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

