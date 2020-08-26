Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KLTHF opened at $4.66 on Monday.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services under the Koolear brand in China. The company operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. It offers live and pre-recorded courses for pre-school, K-12, and college segments.

