Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.50 ($54.71).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

