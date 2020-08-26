Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

