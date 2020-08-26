KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

KNYJY stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

