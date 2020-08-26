Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Trading 6.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $52.40. 301,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 337,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Specifically, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KOD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $586,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.