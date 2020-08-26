KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNOP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.