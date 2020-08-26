Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.68. 794,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 734,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $983.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

