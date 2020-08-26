Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 335.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,131,887 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

