KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.