KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

