KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

AVA opened at $37.06 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.