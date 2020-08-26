KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $220.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $197.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.86. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,029,000 after buying an additional 593,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

