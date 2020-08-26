Keybank National Association OH Sells 143 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,489,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

NYSE HLT opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

