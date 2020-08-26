Keybank National Association OH Has $842,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of NUVA opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

