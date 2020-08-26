Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,201 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,518,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 865,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

