Kenneth S. Bowling Buys 602 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Kenneth S. Bowling acquired 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $14,020.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,710.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMNB stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $245.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%. Research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1,161.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMNB. Stephens upgraded American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.