KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 368,579 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.10% of KBR worth $67,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KBR by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KBR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. CSFB raised their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

