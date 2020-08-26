KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

KZMYY stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

