Kathryn Parsons Buys 4,600 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of A$42,628.20 ($30,448.71).

The company has a market cap of $577.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. McMillan Shakespeare Limited has a 12 month low of A$5.01 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of A$16.97 ($12.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.87.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

