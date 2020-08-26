Kathryn Parsons Buys 4,600 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of A$42,628.20 ($30,448.71).
The company has a market cap of $577.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. McMillan Shakespeare Limited has a 12 month low of A$5.01 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of A$16.97 ($12.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.87.
McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.