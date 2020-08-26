K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Graham Wheelock Sells 76,500 Shares

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($511,096.50).

CVE:KNT opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 44.80. K92 Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.62.

KNT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.20.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

