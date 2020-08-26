Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Receives €23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

Several research firms have issued reports on JUN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €27.16 ($31.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.84. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a 52 week high of €28.84 ($33.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

