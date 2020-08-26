JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $9.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

MDRX stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 457,101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

