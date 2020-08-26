Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REGN opened at $610.50 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

