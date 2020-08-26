Johns Lyng Group Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:JLG)

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.95 million and a PE ratio of 39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28. Johns Lyng Group has a one year low of A$1.40 ($1.00) and a one year high of A$2.98 ($2.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.35.

In related news, insider Matthew Lunn 268,825 shares of Johns Lyng Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th.

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

