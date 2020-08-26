Jobchain Trading Up 6.6% This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $576,821.49 and approximately $90.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01666671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00194722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,612,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

