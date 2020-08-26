Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $33.73 on Monday. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

