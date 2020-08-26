Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for J M Smucker in a research report issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.75 on Monday. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

