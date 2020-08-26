Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $8.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $165.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

